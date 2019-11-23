|
|
URCH (McGilp) Margaret 'Greta' Elizabeth Born Scotland 19 February 1941.
Died St John of God Hospital, Ballarat, 20 November 2019.
Loving elder daughter of Elizabeth 'Bessie' and John 'Jack' McGilp.
Loving wife of William 'Bill' Urch (dec).
Cherished mum of Sharen and son-in-law Mark; Craig (dec) and Francis; Ross (dec); Jacqui and son-in-law Cheeky.
Special nanna of 'her boys' Sam, Shane, Josh and Justin and 'nanna's girl', Shayla.
Great nanna of her special grandchildren, Jorja, Sebastian, Harper, Ella and Mason.
Much loved sister of Jacqueline (ibvm).
You suffered so much and never complained. To us you were the world.
Rest peacefully in God's garden.
'Her face you will see, her voice you will hear, and a thousand loving memories will hold her forever near.'
We love you nana
~em102
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019