Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret URCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth "Greta" URCH

Add a Memory
Margaret Elizabeth "Greta" URCH Notice
URCH (McGilp) Margaret 'Greta' Elizabeth Born Scotland 19 February 1941.

Died St John of God Hospital, Ballarat, 20 November 2019.

Loving elder daughter of Elizabeth 'Bessie' and John 'Jack' McGilp.

Loving wife of William 'Bill' Urch (dec).

Cherished mum of Sharen and son-in-law Mark; Craig (dec) and Francis; Ross (dec); Jacqui and son-in-law Cheeky.

Special nanna of 'her boys' Sam, Shane, Josh and Justin and 'nanna's girl', Shayla.

Great nanna of her special grandchildren, Jorja, Sebastian, Harper, Ella and Mason.

Much loved sister of Jacqueline (ibvm).

You suffered so much and never complained. To us you were the world.

Rest peacefully in God's garden.

'Her face you will see, her voice you will hear, and a thousand loving memories will hold her forever near.'

We love you nana

~em102



Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -