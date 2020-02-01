|
FETTES Margaret Elizabeth On Tuesday 28th of January 2020, peacefully, in the home where she cherished her independence, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away, aged 92 years.
Wife of Alec (dec).
Mother of Tony, Michael (dec) and Timothy (dec).
Mother-in-law of Libby, Vicky and Mary.
Grandmother of Ben, Kate and Alex.
Grandmother-in-law of Sarah, Stephen and Jenna.
Great grandmother of Khloe, Casimir, Angus, Harper-Marie and Quinn Rose.
You were always there for us.
We'll always lovingly remember you.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 1, 2020