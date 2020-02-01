Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FETTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth FETTES

Add a Memory
Margaret Elizabeth FETTES Notice
FETTES Margaret Elizabeth On Tuesday 28th of January 2020, peacefully, in the home where she cherished her independence, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away, aged 92 years.

Wife of Alec (dec).

Mother of Tony, Michael (dec) and Timothy (dec).

Mother-in-law of Libby, Vicky and Mary.

Grandmother of Ben, Kate and Alex.

Grandmother-in-law of Sarah, Stephen and Jenna.

Great grandmother of Khloe, Casimir, Angus, Harper-Marie and Quinn Rose.

You were always there for us.

We'll always lovingly remember you.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -