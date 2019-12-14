|
|
CYTOWICZ Margaret Born Scotland, late of Adelaide, died in Ballarat on 11/12/2019, aged 98 years. Cherished daughter, dear sister, devoted wife, much loved and loving Mum and Grandma, respected elder of the wider clan . Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush. I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there, I did not die --Mary Elizabeth Frye. The family are grateful for the wonderful care and support provided to Margaret in her latter years by Alwyndor Home Care (Adelaide) and Talbot Place (Ballarat). Private farewell
Published in The Courier on Dec. 14, 2019