Home
Services
Tuckers Funeral & Bereavement Service
55 Hope Street
Geelong West, Victoria 3218
(03) 5221 4788
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuckers Funeral & Bereavement Service
55 Hope Street
Geelong West, Victoria 3218
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Warrak Hall, Warrak
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BEATTIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Howells) BEATTIE


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret (Howells) BEATTIE Notice
BEATTIE

Margaret

(Howells)

The Funeral Service for the late Mrs Margaret Beattie will be held on Wednesday 18th March at Tuckers Chapel, Barrabool Hills Centre, 4-32 Province Boulevard, Highton (Geelong) at 10am.

A private cremation will follow.  

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barwon Health - Andrew Love Cancer Centre. 

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Warrak Hall, Warrak on Saturday 21st March at 12 noon. 

Tuckers Funeral & Bereavement Service

0352214788
Published in The Courier on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -