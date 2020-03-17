|
|
BEATTIE
Margaret
(Howells)
The Funeral Service for the late Mrs Margaret Beattie will be held on Wednesday 18th March at Tuckers Chapel, Barrabool Hills Centre, 4-32 Province Boulevard, Highton (Geelong) at 10am.
A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barwon Health - Andrew Love Cancer Centre.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Warrak Hall, Warrak on Saturday 21st March at 12 noon.
