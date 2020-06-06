Home
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Lucy (RAJCZYK) HRYMAKOWSKI


1927 - 2020
Lucy (RAJCZYK) HRYMAKOWSKI Notice
Hrymakowski (Rajczyk) Lucy 31.12.1927-02.06.2020 Passed away peacefully at Nazareth Care, in the presence of her two sons and a granddaughter. In her 93rd year. Loved and loving wife of Tony (dec) for 65 years. Cherished mother of Roman (dec), Ron (Miron), and Tom. Dearly loved mother-in-law to Lorraine and Yvonne. Loving Nanni to Trina and Matthew; Renae and Matt; Adam and Naomi; Dean and Erin; Ryan and Deanne; Taneale and Lee; Anthony; Natalie and Michael. Proud Great Nanni to Venessa and Alex; Bianca and Angus; Mitchell, Ethan and Amelia; Koby, Tyler and Allira; Ava; Tahlia and Maddison. Very Proud Great Great Nanni to Aria and Murphy. Reunited with her beloved husband Tony Forever in our hearts The Family extend special thanks to the Nazareth Care Staff and Sisters of Nazareth for the care and respect they gave Lucy during her almost three years stay in their care. A Private Family funeral was held due to current Government regulations.



Published in The Courier on June 6, 2020
