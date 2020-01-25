Home
Lorraine Margaret WALTON

Lorraine Margaret WALTON Notice
WALTON (Eason) Lorraine Margaret 24.5.1933 - 23.1.2020



Peacefully surrounded by her family at BUPA Delacombe.

Loved wife of Gordon (dec).

Loved daughter of George & Hilda, sister & sister-in-law of George & Pat (all dec).



Dearly loved Mum & mother-in-law of

Greg & Sue, Georgina & Mick, Wayne & Jenny, Michelle & Alby.

Adored Gran of Gemma, Thomas (dec); Sara & Jessica; Bree, James & Kate; Eliza, Chelsea & George & their husbands & partners.

Adored Great Gran of Noah, Charlie, Archer, Hunter & Bailey Jane.



Reunited with Dad

Cherished Memories.



To our loving Mum & Gran, we remember you with love. You have been a support for us, providing love & guidance. You were there for us in the good times & the bad times.

We remember the roast Sunday lunches & the special Apple Cake.

We miss your smiles and cheeky sense of humour. It is time to join Dad & Grandpa in heaven.

Please look in on Thomas & tell him we miss him.

Your loving family,

Greg & Sue, Gemma, Adam & Noah & Thomas (dec).



Loved Mum & mother-in-law to Georgina & Mick.

Adored Gran of Sara & Jess.

Special friend of Dave, Tom & Georgie & Kate & Rory.



My dear Mum,

I will miss the smile you had for everyone.

You were so strong for such a long time & right to the very end, my inspiration.

You showed us that being polite, a simple thank you & respect of others are all values to live by.

We have so many wonderful memories & special times spent together.

I will cherish forever.

Give Dad a kiss for me.



Love you, Georgina xx.



Dearest Gran,

Our Sunday roasts, netball games, coffee & cake dates are all special memories.

We were so lucky to have you & will miss your smile, your laugh & raspberries very much!

Love always & forever Granny Green,

Sara & Jess xxx.



To our Beautiful Mum (Gran),

Thank you for the endless love & support you have given us. We will always treasure the memories & good times shared as a family.



We love you always.

Reunited & in the arms now with Dad-Grandpa.



Wayne & Jenny, Bree, Scott, Charlie & Archer, James & Jasmine; Kate & Cam.



You taught us the basis to life and to respect it.

To follow our dreams & grow from it.

We will miss our shopping dates & time in the sewing room & kitchen.

It is time to say goodbye not see you later.

Loving Mum, mother-in-law, adored Gran & Great Gran.



Forever in our hearts,



Michelle & Alby, Eliza, David, Hunter &

Bailey Jane, Chelsea, George & Angela.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
