WALTON (Eason) Lorraine Margaret 24.5.1933 - 23.1.2020
Peacefully surrounded by her family at BUPA Delacombe.
Loved wife of Gordon (dec).
Loved daughter of George & Hilda, sister & sister-in-law of George & Pat (all dec).
Dearly loved Mum & mother-in-law of
Greg & Sue, Georgina & Mick, Wayne & Jenny, Michelle & Alby.
Adored Gran of Gemma, Thomas (dec); Sara & Jessica; Bree, James & Kate; Eliza, Chelsea & George & their husbands & partners.
Adored Great Gran of Noah, Charlie, Archer, Hunter & Bailey Jane.
Reunited with Dad
Cherished Memories.
To our loving Mum & Gran, we remember you with love. You have been a support for us, providing love & guidance. You were there for us in the good times & the bad times.
We remember the roast Sunday lunches & the special Apple Cake.
We miss your smiles and cheeky sense of humour. It is time to join Dad & Grandpa in heaven.
Please look in on Thomas & tell him we miss him.
Your loving family,
Greg & Sue, Gemma, Adam & Noah & Thomas (dec).
Loved Mum & mother-in-law to Georgina & Mick.
Adored Gran of Sara & Jess.
Special friend of Dave, Tom & Georgie & Kate & Rory.
My dear Mum,
I will miss the smile you had for everyone.
You were so strong for such a long time & right to the very end, my inspiration.
You showed us that being polite, a simple thank you & respect of others are all values to live by.
We have so many wonderful memories & special times spent together.
I will cherish forever.
Give Dad a kiss for me.
Love you, Georgina xx.
Dearest Gran,
Our Sunday roasts, netball games, coffee & cake dates are all special memories.
We were so lucky to have you & will miss your smile, your laugh & raspberries very much!
Love always & forever Granny Green,
Sara & Jess xxx.
To our Beautiful Mum (Gran),
Thank you for the endless love & support you have given us. We will always treasure the memories & good times shared as a family.
We love you always.
Reunited & in the arms now with Dad-Grandpa.
Wayne & Jenny, Bree, Scott, Charlie & Archer, James & Jasmine; Kate & Cam.
You taught us the basis to life and to respect it.
To follow our dreams & grow from it.
We will miss our shopping dates & time in the sewing room & kitchen.
It is time to say goodbye not see you later.
Loving Mum, mother-in-law, adored Gran & Great Gran.
Forever in our hearts,
Michelle & Alby, Eliza, David, Hunter &
Bailey Jane, Chelsea, George & Angela.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020