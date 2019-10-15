Home
Lorna May (JURY) NICHOLLS

NICHOLLS (Jury) Lorna May (formerly of Castlemaine, late of Ballarat) - on October 12, 2019 peacefully at Bupa Aged Care, Delacombe, in the care of her family, aged 78 years. Loved and loving wife of Trevor (dec); adored Mum of Calvyn and Susan, Cindy and Dean, Kym and Tony; loving Grandma of James; Jesse and Tanner; Jarni (dec.), Tate and Nullah. Loved daughter of Owen and Lorna Jury of Castlemaine (both dec.); loved sister of Merle, William, Raymond, Elaine, Robert, Graeme (dec) and their families Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Oct. 15, 2019
