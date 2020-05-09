Home
Lorna (COLLINS) BOWEN

BOWEN (nee Collins) Lorna Passed away peacefully on May 1 at Bupa. Adored wife of Ronald (dec) for 62 years, loving mother of John (dec) and Delwyn. Special mother-in-law of David. Dearly loved Nan of Angela (Matt) and Deanne, very speacial great nan of Isaak, Jackson, Kaylah and Charlotte. Reunited with your devoted husband and precious son. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Special thank you to the staff at Bupa for their wonderful care and kindness. Private burial to be held.
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020
