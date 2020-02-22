Home
Loris Ann BARRY

BARRY Loris Ann 28.2.1943-18.2.2020 Passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at Kelaston Aged Care, Ballarat. Dearly loved daughter of John and Doris Barry (both dec). Dearly loved sister of Coral (dec), Verna, John, Geoffrey and families. Loved and loving sister of Verna. Resting after weariness. Loved sister of John, loving aunt of Shaun. You have left us with so many happy memories and you will be sadly missed. Sleep peacefully Blossom. Forever in our hearts. John and Sheila. Loved sister and aunt of Geoffrey and Suzanne; Rohan and Sharon, Merriki, Serena and Fraser; Adrian and Sonia; Kate and Tim, Oscar, Alistair and Wesley. Forever the heart of a Servant Loving Serving Sowing
Published in The Courier on Feb. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -