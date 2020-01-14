Home
KINNA (Cross) Linette Patricia Joan On January 11 2020, peacefully at Gandarra, in the presence of her family, in her 82nd year. Loved and loving wife of Bob for 62 years; dearly loved mother of Debbie and John, Robert and Cathie, Darren (dec) and Meredith; loving Nana of Katrina and Dave, Nicole, Madison and Ryan; Ben and Jamie-Lee, and Peyton; Christopher, Dylan and Emily, Emily, and Liam; proud great grandma of Hayden; Xavier and Allie; Crimson, Cohen, and Ava; Decklan, Oliver, Charlie and Poppy. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
