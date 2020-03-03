|
McPHERSON Lillian Jean Died peacefully at Arcare-Portarlington (formerly of Ocean Grove) on 24 February, 2020. Aged 94. Dearly loved daughter of Freda and Arthur (both dec); loving sister of Bill (dec) and Gladys (Burchfield). Sister-in-law of Laura (dec) and David. Devoted and greatly loved aunt of Judy and Robert, Ian, Glenn and Shelley and their families. Resting peacefully In keeping with Lillian's wishes a private family service has been held. We would like to thank the staff at Arcare and the many wonderful people at Ocean Grove who helped her in many ways.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 3, 2020