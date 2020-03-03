Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian MCPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Jean MCPHERSON

Add a Memory
Lillian Jean MCPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON Lillian Jean Died peacefully at Arcare-Portarlington (formerly of Ocean Grove) on 24 February, 2020. Aged 94. Dearly loved daughter of Freda and Arthur (both dec); loving sister of Bill (dec) and Gladys (Burchfield). Sister-in-law of Laura (dec) and David. Devoted and greatly loved aunt of Judy and Robert, Ian, Glenn and Shelley and their families. Resting peacefully In keeping with Lillian's wishes a private family service has been held. We would like to thank the staff at Arcare and the many wonderful people at Ocean Grove who helped her in many ways.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -