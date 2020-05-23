|
|
BORCHERS (Jurey) Lila Jean On May 20 2020 peacefully at Korumburra, aged 97 years. Loved wife of Tom Borchers (dec); dearly loved mother of Wrexley Griffin and mother-in-law of Wanda (dec); loving Gran of 3, proud great gran of 6 and very proud great great gran of 3. Reunited with Tom Loved daughter of Fred and Emma Jurey of Footscray and Redan (both dec); loved sister of Edna, Joyce, Fred, Alice (all dec) and Pat Millet. An ex Lucas girl and original member of TOPIC. Rest in peace Private Cremation. (Due to current Government regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020