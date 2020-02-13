Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Roy "Roy" TAYLOR


24.1.1933 - 2020
Lewis Roy "Roy" TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Lewis Roy - 'Roy'



Relatives and friends of the late Mr. Lewis 'Roy' Taylor are advised that his Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place in the Outdoor Fernery Chapel (weather permitting) at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on MONDAY February 17, 2020 commencing at Ten-thirty (10:30) am. Please bring a chair.

Masonic Brethren are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers online donations to Prostate Cancer Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Courier from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -