TAYLOR Lewis Roy - 'Roy'
Relatives and friends of the late Mr. Lewis 'Roy' Taylor are advised that his Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place in the Outdoor Fernery Chapel (weather permitting) at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on MONDAY February 17, 2020 commencing at Ten-thirty (10:30) am. Please bring a chair.
Masonic Brethren are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers online donations to Prostate Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020