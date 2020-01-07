|
RICH Leslie David Passed away peacefully in Ballarat on 12 December 2019, aged 68 years. Cherished and adored son of Dulyce and Len Rich (both dec). Much loved nephew of Auntie Vera and Uncle Jack; great mate of David and Jill. Fondly remembered for his cheeky grin and mischievous personality. Les will be sadly missed, leaving behind many wonderful memories. Many thanks for the outstanding care and support given to Les whilst living in Ballarat by staff at the Department of Health & Human Services, Eureka Village Hostel and Midlands Day Centre. Go Bombers David, Jill and family
Published in The Courier on Jan. 7, 2020