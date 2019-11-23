|
ROBERTS Leslie Damian 08/04/1948 - 20/11/2019 Peacefully at Jack Lonsdale Lodge. Loved son of Noela and Dudley Roberts; loved brother of Brenda, Kevin (dec) and Mary Anne (dec). Much loved husband of Yvonne for 48 years; loved father of Shane, Stephen and Ange, Melanie and Glenn, Kristy and Shane; treasured Pop of Izzy; Dean and Emma, Kirra and Callum, and Harley; Tom and Tarni, and Gracie; Riley, and Luke. Now at peace Forever in our hearts Thank you to the caring staff at Jack Lonsdale Lodge.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019