Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Damian ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Leslie Damian ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Leslie Damian 08/04/1948 - 20/11/2019 Peacefully at Jack Lonsdale Lodge. Loved son of Noela and Dudley Roberts; loved brother of Brenda, Kevin (dec) and Mary Anne (dec). Much loved husband of Yvonne for 48 years; loved father of Shane, Stephen and Ange, Melanie and Glenn, Kristy and Shane; treasured Pop of Izzy; Dean and Emma, Kirra and Callum, and Harley; Tom and Tarni, and Gracie; Riley, and Luke. Now at peace Forever in our hearts Thank you to the caring staff at Jack Lonsdale Lodge.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -