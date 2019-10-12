|
ABERDEIN Leslie Baxter Born in Fifeshire, Dundee, Scotland 9.5.1933. Son of John and Margaret Aberdein (both dec). Passed away peacefully at PS Hobson Care Home on 10.10.2019. Dearly loved husband to Lois, beloved father of Brendon, Graeme, Robert and Jeanette. Beloved grandfather of Yasmin, Stuart, Molly, Tatjana, Zach and Morgan. You were such a wonderful, strong, amazing man who will be greatly missed and forever loved by all. Time to rest peacefully
Published in The Courier on Oct. 12, 2019