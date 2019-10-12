Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie ABERDEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Baxter ABERDEIN

Add a Memory
Leslie Baxter ABERDEIN Notice
ABERDEIN Leslie Baxter Born in Fifeshire, Dundee, Scotland 9.5.1933. Son of John and Margaret Aberdein (both dec). Passed away peacefully at PS Hobson Care Home on 10.10.2019. Dearly loved husband to Lois, beloved father of Brendon, Graeme, Robert and Jeanette. Beloved grandfather of Yasmin, Stuart, Molly, Tatjana, Zach and Morgan. You were such a wonderful, strong, amazing man who will be greatly missed and forever loved by all. Time to rest peacefully
Published in The Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.