BOEHM (PHILLPS) Lesley Florence 27/05/1930 - 19/02/2020 Of Yarriambiack Lodge Warracknabeal, formerly from Yaapeet Eldest twin daughter to Howard Charles and Gladys Ethel (Mill) PHILLIPS. Sister to Amelia Gladys (still born). Loved wife to Robert Alfred BOEHM (dec) for 68 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A Hopetoun Graveside Funeral was held on 28/02/2020. ~ ~ A mother and daughter is a special bond that spans the years, Through laughter, worry, smiles and tears. A sense of trust that can't be broken, A depth of love sometimes unspoken. A life long friendship built on sharing, Hugs and kisses, warmth and caring. Mother and daughter their hearts as one, A link that can never be undone. So many loving memories of how this chain flowed on through for 'Mackie", Our children (whilst they were growing up) and partners, and your great grandchildren. Loved and respected dearly by Chris and Shane Macklin; Joshua; Bonita, Eric, Jacob, Sienna, Hudson; Beau-Daniel, Krista-Lee, and 4th great grandchild almost due. ~ ~ Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, So loved, so missed, so very dear. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Greg Weightman. Treasured grandmother of Matthew, Katrina, Stephen and Melissa. Reunited with Dad again. Another chapter closed, but forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020