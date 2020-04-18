Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Richard (Len) ALEXANDER


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Leonard Richard (Len) ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Leonard (Len) Richard 31.05.1923 - 15.04.2020

Died peacefully at home aged 96 years.

Adoring husband for 67 years to Grace Constance (Connie) Alexander (dec), loving father of Ann and Robert, father-in-law to Barry (dec) and Rosalind. Proud grandfather of Barbara, Sarah, Harriet and William (dec) and great grandfather of Jessica. Friend to Barbara's husband, Rob.

A World War 2 UK veteran, Len was one of nine siblings. He was a proud family man with a lifelong passion for gardening. Private burial.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -