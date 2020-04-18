|
ALEXANDER Leonard (Len) Richard 31.05.1923 - 15.04.2020
Died peacefully at home aged 96 years.
Adoring husband for 67 years to Grace Constance (Connie) Alexander (dec), loving father of Ann and Robert, father-in-law to Barry (dec) and Rosalind. Proud grandfather of Barbara, Sarah, Harriet and William (dec) and great grandfather of Jessica. Friend to Barbara's husband, Rob.
A World War 2 UK veteran, Len was one of nine siblings. He was a proud family man with a lifelong passion for gardening. Private burial.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020