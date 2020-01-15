|
MURPHY Leonard Guthrie (Len) On January 12 2020 peacefully at Creswick Nursing Home, aged 93 years. Loved and loving husband of Pat (dec); much loved Dad of Aileen, Jenny, Michael and Ant; loving Pa of his 12 grandchildren and Pa Len of his 21 great grandchildren. Loved son of Alice and William Murphy of Springmount ( both dec); loved brother of Max, Della, Gladys, Molly (all dec) Pat, Enid, Betty, Jimmy (dec) and their families. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Jan. 15, 2020