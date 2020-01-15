Home
Leonard Gutherie "Len" MURPHY

Leonard Gutherie "Len" MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Leonard Guthrie (Len) On January 12 2020 peacefully at Creswick Nursing Home, aged 93 years. Loved and loving husband of Pat (dec); much loved Dad of Aileen, Jenny, Michael and Ant; loving Pa of his 12 grandchildren and Pa Len of his 21 great grandchildren. Loved son of Alice and William Murphy of Springmount ( both dec); loved brother of Max, Della, Gladys, Molly (all dec) Pat, Enid, Betty, Jimmy (dec) and their families. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
