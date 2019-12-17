|
KELLY Leon 11.03.1955 - 12.12.2019 Lois, Lauren, Brent and Amaya wish to notify of the sudden passing of Leon Francis Patrick Kelly. A loving and devoted husband and father who left us peacefully on Thursday morning. You are so loved by all. Rest in peace. Leon, my darling soulmate, forever in my heart. - Lois Father dearest. My heart is broken that you've gone. You will be so very, very missed. Lots of love. Your daughter Lauren xo Dad (Bristle). You are one of the most loved and respected people I've ever known- most of all by your family, Strong, dedicated and especially kind- hearted. Words cannot describe how grateful I am for the love and guidance you've provided over the years and I hope you know how special you are to me. For now I have to say goodbye to my hero... Footy won't be the same, but I hope you can back a winner up there. All my love Brent (The Boy Child)
Published in The Courier on Dec. 17, 2019