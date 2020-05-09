|
|
CUMMINS Leo Vincent
1932 - 2020
Peacefully passed away at Gandarra on 2nd May 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Kathleen (dec).
Father to: Katrina, Leanne, Anthony, Christopher, Elizabeth, Mary (dec),
Wendy and Francis.
Father in law to: Vincent, Ralph, David,
Andrew and Hayley.
Pop to: Michael, Kacey, Riley, Vincent, Jade, Ellie, Sam, Tamara, Rebecca, Jaymie, Tayla, Llewellyn, Genevieve, Beth, Madison, Jacob (dec), Aimee (dec), Will,
Lachlan, Courtney and Xavier.
Grandpop to: Cody, Chloe, Brianna, Seth,
Jase (dec) and Colt.
The family wish to express their thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at the Ballarat Base Hospital, Queen Elizabeth, Gandarra and all Ballarat Health Services who cared for Dad.
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020