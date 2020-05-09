Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo CUMMINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Vincent CUMMINS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Leo Vincent CUMMINS Notice
CUMMINS Leo Vincent

1932 - 2020

Peacefully passed away at Gandarra on 2nd May 2020, aged 87 years.

Loving husband of Kathleen (dec).

Father to: Katrina, Leanne, Anthony, Christopher, Elizabeth, Mary (dec),

Wendy and Francis.

Father in law to: Vincent, Ralph, David,

Andrew and Hayley.

Pop to: Michael, Kacey, Riley, Vincent, Jade, Ellie, Sam, Tamara, Rebecca, Jaymie, Tayla, Llewellyn, Genevieve, Beth, Madison, Jacob (dec), Aimee (dec), Will,

Lachlan, Courtney and Xavier.

Grandpop to: Cody, Chloe, Brianna, Seth,

Jase (dec) and Colt.



The family wish to express their thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at the Ballarat Base Hospital, Queen Elizabeth, Gandarra and all Ballarat Health Services who cared for Dad.



logo
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -