McCULLOCH (Nee Cadoret) Laurita 'June' 12/7/1929 - 25/9/2019 Died peacefully at Talbot Place, Ballarat. Loving mother of Grant, Michelle and Bruce. Nanna to Bree, Rhett, Jad, Scott and Jason. Grand Nan to Max and Tom, Kiara and Ella, and Amelia. You were a very special person With a warm and friendly way, Who put a special rainbow In each and every day. And the world would be much brighter If everyone we knew Were just as kind and wonderful In every way... as you.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019