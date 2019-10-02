Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurita MCCULLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurita "June" (CADORET) MCCULLOCH

Add a Memory
Laurita "June" (CADORET) MCCULLOCH Notice
McCULLOCH (Nee Cadoret) Laurita 'June' 12/7/1929 - 25/9/2019 Died peacefully at Talbot Place, Ballarat. Loving mother of Grant, Michelle and Bruce. Nanna to Bree, Rhett, Jad, Scott and Jason. Grand Nan to Max and Tom, Kiara and Ella, and Amelia. You were a very special person With a warm and friendly way, Who put a special rainbow In each and every day. And the world would be much brighter If everyone we knew Were just as kind and wonderful In every way... as you.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.