Phillips Laurence 08/01/1939-06/05/2020 Laurie Phillips of Boronia formerly of Clunes and Ballarat peacefully passed away at Epworth Eastern Hospital with is loving wife by his side. Laurie leaves behind his wife, Genielle, children Greg & Robyn along with granddaughters Darcy and Holly. Those we have loved and cherished, those who have changed our lives in some small or profound way are closer than we know, because it is their light that shines on our world. It is the brilliance of their souls that makes our night sky glow. Private Funeral - Heritage & Heritage Funeral Services (03) 9800 3000
Published in The Courier on May 13, 2020