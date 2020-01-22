Home
Laurence Charles BYERS

Laurence Charles BYERS Notice
BYERS Laurence Charles Relatives and friends of the late Mr Laurence Charles Byers are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Blackwood Fire Brigade, 2 Terrill Street, Blackwood on TUESDAY January 28, 2020 commencing at Eleven (11:00) am.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Blackwood Cemetery, 35 Byres Road, Blackwood.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Blackwood Fire Brigade, envelopes will be made available on the day.



Published in The Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
