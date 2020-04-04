Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin GALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Thomas GALL

Add a Memory
Kevin Thomas GALL Notice
GALL Kevin Thomas



Sad and sudden was the call

so dearly loved by us all

your memory is as sweet today

as in the hour you passed away.



Peacefully passed away at home.

Love forever

Loving wife of Lesley,

Loving Father to Tony, Peter and Kylie.

Loving Father-in-law to Fiona and Sue.

Loving Pop to Morgan, Tommy, Emily,

Monique and Scott.

Loving Great Pop to Lilly, Oscar,

Jock and Braxton.



You will always be in my heart

You will always be my best mate

Fly high like the Bombers

'See the Bombers fly up, up'

Love forever your daughter

Kyle



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -