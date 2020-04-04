|
|
GALL Kevin Thomas
Sad and sudden was the call
so dearly loved by us all
your memory is as sweet today
as in the hour you passed away.
Peacefully passed away at home.
Love forever
Loving wife of Lesley,
Loving Father to Tony, Peter and Kylie.
Loving Father-in-law to Fiona and Sue.
Loving Pop to Morgan, Tommy, Emily,
Monique and Scott.
Loving Great Pop to Lilly, Oscar,
Jock and Braxton.
You will always be in my heart
You will always be my best mate
Fly high like the Bombers
'See the Bombers fly up, up'
Love forever your daughter
Kyle
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020