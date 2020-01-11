|
MULLANE Kevin Francis (Chasser) 23/2/1942 ~ 9/1/2020 Peacefully at the Ballan Hospital after a battle with cancer. Loved son of Reg and Ceil (both dec). Much loved brother of Pat and Leon Burvill, Joan and Rob Pedretti, Sheila Trounce and John Berry, Terry and Pam, Carmel and Roger (dec) Babb and their families . Peace at last. Dearly loved brother of Pat and brother in law of Leon. Loved uncle of Helen, Brian, Joan, Fiona and Vince and their families. Peacefully sleeping. Kevin, we will never forget the good times we had. Rest in peace. Joan and Rob. Kevin passed away peacefully, sadly missed, Forever thinking of you. Love from Sheila, John, Michael and Karen. Kevin, You were an important part of our lives. On the farm, working together through the good and hard times. Then Terry seeing you each day when his 'off farm' work began. "Calling into home" each night you watched our children grow up, always interested and proud of them all. We will miss you terribly, your suffering is now over. May you rest peacefully, you take our love with you. Terry, Pam and Katrina, Damien, Jacinta and Nathan. I kept my promise. Pam (Mother) XX Wonderful memories of our dear uncle who was always there for us, "just across the paddock". Quick witted and cheeky, you constantly made us laugh. You fought a brave fight. We will all miss you dearly. Rest peacefully Uncle Kevin. Love always Katrina and Dale. Damien and Donna. Jacinta and Nathan. Nathan and Amy and families. Dearly loved brother of Carmel, brother in law of Roger (dec), Loved uncle of Wayne, Megan, Jeremy, Dean and families. We have so many happy memories, you will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020