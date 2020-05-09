|
ASHMORE Kevin On May 7 2020 peacefully at Gandarra in the care of his family, aged 84 years. Loved and loving husband of Joan for 65 years; much loved Dad of Dianne and Barbara (both dec), Allan and Carol, Jennifer, Peter, Julie and Ian; devoted and loving Pa of Camillie and Jaiden; Scott, Aleisha and Jess; Serena and Stefanie; Daniel, Kate and Cameron; proud great grandpa of Brandon, Ryder, Tyson and Dexter; Amarni and Kayden; Remi and Bodhi . Loved son of Allie and Thomas Ashmore of Creswick (both dec); loved brother of Ted, Leslie, Bill, George, Lawrence, Micky, Mavis (all dec), Dorothy Petrie and Betty Petrie and their families. Rest in Peace Private Funeral (Due to Government Regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 9, 2020