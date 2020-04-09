Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Keva TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keva Emily TURNER

Add a Memory
Keva Emily TURNER Notice
TURNER Keva Emily On Friday, 3rd April at Parklands Hostel, Willaura aged 96. Loved daughter of the late Golborn and Ellen Turner. Loving sister of Charles (dec) and Kelvin (dec). Fond sister-in-law of Lucy. Doting aunt of Kit and Yvie and cherished great aunt to Kassandra and Christopher. Keva has moved into the beyond and wishes to say thank you to all who have nurtured and helped on her journey through this mostly satisfying life. Resting Peacefully
Published in The Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -