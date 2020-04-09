|
TURNER Keva Emily On Friday, 3rd April at Parklands Hostel, Willaura aged 96. Loved daughter of the late Golborn and Ellen Turner. Loving sister of Charles (dec) and Kelvin (dec). Fond sister-in-law of Lucy. Doting aunt of Kit and Yvie and cherished great aunt to Kassandra and Christopher. Keva has moved into the beyond and wishes to say thank you to all who have nurtured and helped on her journey through this mostly satisfying life. Resting Peacefully
Published in The Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020