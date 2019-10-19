|
Thomas Keryl October 19, 2015 You had a 12 Â½ year battle with breast cancer and at no time did you ever complain. You really were a special person. I will always love you. - Owen. It's been four years since we said goodbye but we see your strength and spirit in Lexi and Cleo every day. You truly will be in our hearts forever. We miss you Mum. - Christopher, Stacey, Lexi and Cleo. Missing and remembering you today as always. Every day still I turn to your strength and guidance, and every day I am blessed to see your spirit shining so brightly in both Audrey and Owen. Thank you for giving us enough love during your lifetime to last us through ours. We love you Mum. - Kate, Shaun, Audrey and Owen. Special memories today we love and miss you, more so when our families are together. Love Dawn and family.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019