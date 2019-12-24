|
Graham Kerin 24 December 2014 Another year has gone and still you are forever in my thoughts. Memories still as strong as ever, and the pain of your loss endures. My darling girl, gone forever but still a constant part of my life. Till we meet again in much sweeter circumstances my lovely Kerin. Your loving husband Jimmy xxx Always our mother, always our angel. 5 years of your absence still doesn't make our pain any less. We live, love, and remember you everyday. Merry Christmas to our dearly loved, and so sadly missed Mummy (Dolly). Lots of love forever, Terryce, Camille, Melissa xxx Our amazing Nan, we love you and miss you so much. As time passes, our memories only become stronger. Love you to the moon and back. Always your Tin Lids xxx
Published in The Courier on Dec. 24, 2019