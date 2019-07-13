|
|
DAYMON Kenneth Stanton (VX131711) 25.09.1925 - 09.07.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at W.B. Messer. Son of Stanton George & Beatrice Althea (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Norma 'Joan' (dec). Reunited with his beloved wife. Dearly loved father to Sandra Surkitt, Nikki Sharpe & Elizabeth 'Libie' Giles. Dearly loved father-in-law to Kevin Surkitt, Ken Rowland and Greg Giles. Dearly loved grandfather to Natalie Surkitt & partner Richard Jeffreys, Tim Surkitt & partner Janelle McShane, Ken & Kasey Rowland, Joshua & Renee Rowland, Ashleigh Wood & partner Troy Jones and Grant Wood & partner Natalie Pyke. Dearly loved Great grandfather to Brogan, Jaedyn, Nykiah, Isabella, Aydian, Courtney, Alicia, Shantelle, Riley, Larissa, Annabelle & Azharee. Dearly loved Great great grandfather to Bently & Alaeya. A special thank you to Stephen Eldred for your love & support. What am l going to do without you now Dad. Your loving daughter Sandra (the boss). Keep on Truckin' Dad. Your loving daughter Nikki. You will always be my special man. Your loving daughter Libie.
Published in The Courier on July 13, 2019