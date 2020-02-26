|
|
|
POOLE Kaye Laraine Relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Kaye Laraine Poole are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on FRIDAY February 28, 2020 commencing at Ten (10.00am). As per Kaye's request please wear a bright pop of colour on the day to celebrate the colourful life she lived. In lieu of flowers donations can be made on the day to Shannon's Bridge.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 26, 2020