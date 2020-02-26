|
|
Poole Kaye Laraine 22.07.1946 - 23.02.2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family on the 23rd of February 2020. Adored and loved wife of David. Loved daughter of Raymond & Thelma Doughton (both dec). Much loved younger sister of Brian. Loved and loving Mum of Lisa & partner Dougie; Adam & wife Fiona. Loved Nan, Nanna and Nanny of Luke, Joel, Rhiannon & Vin, Dylan & Alicia; Zac & Holly, Briana, Mel & Charli. Loving Great Nanny of Scarlett and Bonnie. Sweetheart, you are the love of my life and best friend, thank you for 47 years of love, laughter and memories. It has been an honour to be by your side throughout your journey. Spread your wings.- Your matey Dave xx Kaye, my darling sister. Many years I will cherish forever. - Brian xx My darling mum, words aren't enough to express the emptiness I feel in my heart. Not only my mother, but my best friend. By your side until the very end. Until we are reunited again, I will cherish the beautiful memories. Your loving daughter. - Lisa. xx My beautiful mother, you were my protector and my hero, you gave me guidance and taught me compassion. You are always my "Mudda Bear". Love you forever. - Adam xx Nanny/Great Nanny, we will always hold our special memories shared with you close to our hearts.You loved us all and will always be loved beyond words. Rest peacefully. - Your darlings xx As per Kaye's request please wear a bright pop of colour on the day to celebrate the colourful life she lived. Donations can be made to Shannon's Bridge on the day of the service in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 26, 2020