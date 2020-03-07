|
|
Davis
Katrina
All our love to Graeme (Poppy), Judy (Mum/Nana), Howard, Cameron and Brendan and the entire Davis clan, we are devastated on the loss of Kat.
Kat, in the time we joined as family we always admired your zest for life and your complete dedication to any quest you put your mind to. We will miss travelling the world through your adventures and will treasure the times we spent together.
With much love from Miranda, Richard and Belinda and families.
NA
NA
Published in The Courier on Mar. 7, 2020