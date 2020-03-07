Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Katrina Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katrina "Kat" Davis


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Katrina "Kat" Davis Notice
Davis

Katrina

All our love to Graeme (Poppy), Judy (Mum/Nana), Howard, Cameron and Brendan and the entire Davis clan, we are devastated on the loss of Kat.

Kat, in the time we joined as family we always admired your zest for life and your complete dedication to any quest you put your mind to.  We will miss travelling the world through your adventures and will treasure the times we spent together.

With much love from Miranda, Richard and Belinda and families.

NA

NA
Published in The Courier on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katrina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -