LANGDON (nee Kelly) Kathleen Sheila Now in the arms of angels, Kathleen passed away peacefully at Princes Court Homes in Mildura on March 10, 2020 aged 82 years. Loved wife of Eric (dec), loving mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine (dec), Karen and Bill Campbell, Kim and Rodney Trigg. Adored Nana and Great Nan. A private cremation will be held. Kath and Eric will be laid to rest in Daylesford. North West Funerals Mildura 03) 5023 123 Member of A.F.D.A.
Published in The Courier from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020