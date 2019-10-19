|
RUSSELL (nee Civil) Kathleen (Kay) 18.9.1926 - 13.10.2019 Late of Dunkeld and formerly resident of Beaufort, Kay passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Eric (dec), mother of Heather and Ian MacGugan, Jenny and Colin Dowel, Karen and Jim Bambridge, loved Grandmother of Russell and Jo, Andrew and Bec, Mark and Kimberly, Stuart and Megan, Wesley and Simone, Simon and Eloise, Chloe and Richard, and Great Grandmother of Grace, Xavier, Layla, Matilda, Cooper, Evelyn, Thea, Harriet, Fletcher and Penelope.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019