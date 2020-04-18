Home
Kathleen COLEMAN

Kathleen COLEMAN In Memoriam
COLEMAN Kathleen 10 years has gone so fast and our hearts still ache, but Mum it seems like forever since we saw your face. If we had the chance we would Climb every mountain, Swim every sea and follow every Rainbow just to be with you, see you, hear you and touch you. Although we'll always miss you, you are still here locked in our hearts. You were our world but now you are our ANGEL. Your memory is always our reason to smile. Love you to the moon and back through the stars but forever missing you . - Diane, Bobby, Gary, Shane, Tracey and your grand & great granchildren.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020
