Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen CALLINAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen CALLINAN

Add a Memory
Kathleen CALLINAN Notice
CALLINAN (Laffey) Kathleen Joan On August 26 2019 peacefully at Nazareth Care. Dearly beloved wife of Leo (dec). Loving mother of Anne Boadle, Catherine Grunwaldt, Patricia Bromley, Maureen Williams, Christopher, Bernard, Sean and Kieran. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Granny, Great Granny and friend of: Anne and Allan, Jodi, Timothy (dec) and Seona; Jemma, Mila and Evan Catherine and Peter, Amy, Karla and Mario, Liam and Louise, Rosie and Emilie and Harry. Patricia and Greg, Kate and Danny, Zoe and Tim, Xavier and Louise ; Gus ,Maisie and Harvey; Evie, Nellie and Clementine; and Hugo. Maureen and Greg, Luke and Anita, Erin and Scott, Kellie and Jay; Taylor, Molly and Vinnie; Sia and Jedda; Jack and Belle. Christopher and Marita, Stephen and Matthew ,Bernard and Brenda, Joshua and Bec, Toby and Jess, Zac and Kelsey; Jake , Jimi and Brooke. Sean and Anthea, Alex, Connor, Riley and Maggie. Loved daughter of Eileen and Cornelius Laffey (both dec) and loved sister of Mary Laffey (dec) and Patricia (Paddy) Dodd. Special memories are ours to cherish We love you and are proud to be your family.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.