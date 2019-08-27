|
CALLINAN (Laffey) Kathleen Joan On August 26 2019 peacefully at Nazareth Care. Dearly beloved wife of Leo (dec). Loving mother of Anne Boadle, Catherine Grunwaldt, Patricia Bromley, Maureen Williams, Christopher, Bernard, Sean and Kieran. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Granny, Great Granny and friend of: Anne and Allan, Jodi, Timothy (dec) and Seona; Jemma, Mila and Evan Catherine and Peter, Amy, Karla and Mario, Liam and Louise, Rosie and Emilie and Harry. Patricia and Greg, Kate and Danny, Zoe and Tim, Xavier and Louise ; Gus ,Maisie and Harvey; Evie, Nellie and Clementine; and Hugo. Maureen and Greg, Luke and Anita, Erin and Scott, Kellie and Jay; Taylor, Molly and Vinnie; Sia and Jedda; Jack and Belle. Christopher and Marita, Stephen and Matthew ,Bernard and Brenda, Joshua and Bec, Toby and Jess, Zac and Kelsey; Jake , Jimi and Brooke. Sean and Anthea, Alex, Connor, Riley and Maggie. Loved daughter of Eileen and Cornelius Laffey (both dec) and loved sister of Mary Laffey (dec) and Patricia (Paddy) Dodd. Special memories are ours to cherish We love you and are proud to be your family.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 27, 2019