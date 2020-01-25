|
|
O'Driscoll Katharyn Joy 17.10.92 - 25.01.2019 We miss you more than anyone knows. Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same. We try to hide our heartache when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall. Living without you is the hardest part of all. Those special years will not return when we were all together. But with the love in our heats you will walk with us forever. Mum, Paul, Jodie, Darren, Taylah and Tyrone
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020