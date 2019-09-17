|
Bedggood Justin Phillip 09.06.1980-09.09.2019 Past away suddenly at home, Monday 9th of September. Loving husband to Sally, father to Chloe, son of Phil and Vicki (dec), brother to Renee, Jarrod and Dylan, and uncle to Layla. I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you and then I realised - you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away and will keep loving me till we're together again. Love you, Sal & Clo Justin, the loss of a beautiful son so young has scarred our hearts but the memories we share will last forever and ever. We love you, Vicki (dec) & Phil Our paths may chang as life goes along but the bond between us will remain ever strong. I could not have asked for a better brother to grow up with, and so proud of the man you have become. I love you more than you will ever know. Forever in our hearts Renee & Layla xx Justin, words are not enough to explain how deeply saddened we are by you're sudden passing. We will forever hold on to the countless memories and will always love you as our brother. Rest peacefully mate Jarrod & Dyl
Published in The Courier on Sept. 17, 2019