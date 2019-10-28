|
CURRAN (nee Smith)
Julie Louise
19/03/1967 – 24/10/2019
Beloved wife to Stephen, and cherished mum to Benjamin, Sarah and Matthew.
Much loved daughter of Patricia (dec) and Eddie Smith. Adored sister (Julie-wees) to Sandra, Tony and Wendy.
Treasured daughter in law to Marie, Sister in Law to Damian and Leonie and favourite Auntie to James and Jarrod.
With tears we saw you suffer
We watched you fade away
Our hearts slowly breaking
As you fought so hard to stay.
Gone, for a cuppa with mum.
Tobin Brothers-Sunshine, Melbourne
0417159226
Published in The Courier on Oct. 28, 2019