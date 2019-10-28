Home
Julie Louise "Julie" CURRAN


1967 - 2019
Julie Louise "Julie" CURRAN Notice
CURRAN (nee Smith)

Julie Louise

19/03/1967 – 24/10/2019

Beloved wife to Stephen, and cherished mum to Benjamin, Sarah and Matthew.

Much loved daughter of Patricia (dec) and Eddie Smith.  Adored sister (Julie-wees) to Sandra, Tony and Wendy.

Treasured daughter in law to Marie, Sister in Law to Damian and Leonie and favourite Auntie to James and Jarrod.

With tears we saw you suffer

We watched you fade away

Our hearts slowly breaking

As you fought so hard to stay.

Gone, for a cuppa with mum.

Tobin Brothers-Sunshine, Melbourne

0417159226
logo

Published in The Courier on Oct. 28, 2019
