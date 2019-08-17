|
|
KRUSCHE (NEE DOBSON) Julianne 5.4.1964 - 14.8.2019
Aged 55 years.
Sadly Julianne passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer at SJOG, Ballarat.
Beloved wife and best friend of Roland.
Dearly loved mother and friend of Hayley & Paddy, Jacob & Elyse.
Loved daughter of Lachlan & Colleen Dobson (both dec).
Loved daughter-in-law of Herbert & Inge Krusche (both dec).
Loving sister & sister-in-law of Michael & Kathy, Carolyn (dec), Amanda & Luke and their families.
Loving sister-in-law of Maria & David, Joe & Bern, Peter & Catherine, Susie, Ray, Steven, Cornelia, Anita & David, Tania & Paul and their families.
Julianne (Jules, Lovey, Petal, Stacky, Collyanne, Doobeth, Doobs) will be sorely missed by us all in so many ways.
She was a deeply devoted wife, mother and friend to many.
Her love, wisdom and inspiration will continue on in our hearts and minds.
Her great sense of humour, fun and naughtiness will be fondly remembered always. Her career and personal achievements were admired by us and will always stand testament to her character, strength and will.
We were unbelievably saddened by her cancer recurrence and how unfair it was but Julianne's strength showed us the way through.
We will always have her with us and will fondly remember her and how incredibly lucky we were to have her in our lives.
We love, thank and salute you
Dr. Julianne Krusche with all our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 17, 2019