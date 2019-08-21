|
|
Johnstone Judy (Lynch) 15.01.1948 - 19.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Devoted and adored wife to Ian and loving mother to Martin, Sue (both deceased) Kellie, Leanda, Judy-Ann, Mick and Joelene. Loved by her extended family Paul, Ashley, Dave, Tristan, Bianca and Steve. Much loved grandmother to Jake, Cara, Jacinta, Jemma, Matt, Cailey, Zoe, Bella, Star, Ethan, Lilly, Savannah, Dylan, Joshua and Mary-Sue. Great grandmother to Ivy, Violet, Willow and Tilly. Nan you were always there for all of us, no matter what you loved us unconditionally. We admired your strength, your beautiful soul, your cheeky personality and the stories that brought such laughter and joy to all. You are the light in all of our lives. You will be dearly missed and never forgotten. We know you will be watching over us with Martin and Sue. You will be forever in our hearts. Your ever loving family.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 21, 2019