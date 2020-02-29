|
|
Watson Joyce Joyce (Joy) Margaret Watson born 22/04/1929. Passed away peacefully in Gandarra surrounded by her family on 26/02/2020. Youngest daughter of Jessica and William Kilgour. Sister of Alan, Marjorie, Ronald Edith, and Dawn (all deceased). Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Watson. Happily married for over fifty years. Joy was much loved by her children Gary, Ian and Jennifer (Barnes) and their partners, Kathy Brusaschi, Maree Allen and John Barnes. Cherished by her grandchildren Rachel, Peta, Alice, Jane, Michael and Jessica. Admired and respected by their partners. Joy was fortunate to be able to welcome and love 10 great grandchildren. As lifelong Ballarat residents, Joy and husband John led active working, community and social lives -dancing, cricket and fishing among their most loved recreations. In the last year's of her life Joy found comfort and companionship among good friends at Midlands Terrace, Probus and Hospice. Joy's family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and care during her final months. In particular the staff of Integrated Living, BRICC and Gandarra. As per Joy's wishes, her ashes, along with her beloved husband John's, were scattered at their favourite fishing spot at Lake Burrumbeet in a private ceremony.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020