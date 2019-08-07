Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce SCHEFFERLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rose (Joy) SCHEFFERLE

Add a Memory
Joyce Rose (Joy) SCHEFFERLE Notice
SCHEFFERLE Joyce Rose (Joy) 30.5.1931 - 2.8.2019

Loving wife of John (dec).

Beloved Mother of Phil, Chris, Dave, Wayne, Maree and Partners.

Loving Gran of Allan, Mick, Danz, Grady, Mat, Mel (dec), Steven, Bianca, Ashleigh, Ben, Tayla, Helaina, Jacob and Partners.

Great grandmother of 10.



If roses grow in Heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for us

Place them in our Mother's arm,

and tell her they're from us.



Special thanks to Dr. Jill Ramsay and staff at Gandarra.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.