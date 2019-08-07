|
SCHEFFERLE Joyce Rose (Joy) 30.5.1931 - 2.8.2019
Loving wife of John (dec).
Beloved Mother of Phil, Chris, Dave, Wayne, Maree and Partners.
Loving Gran of Allan, Mick, Danz, Grady, Mat, Mel (dec), Steven, Bianca, Ashleigh, Ben, Tayla, Helaina, Jacob and Partners.
Great grandmother of 10.
If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for us
Place them in our Mother's arm,
and tell her they're from us.
Special thanks to Dr. Jill Ramsay and staff at Gandarra.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019