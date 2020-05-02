Home
Joyce Margaret (POWER) ROLLASON


1933 - 2020
Joyce Margaret (POWER) ROLLASON Notice
ROLLASON (Power) Joyce Margaret Joyce was born 9 January 1933 and passed away peacefully at Geoffrey Cutter Centre on 25 April 2020. Older daughter of Jim and Ella Power (both dec) and wife of the late Robert Rollason. Sister of Kath and Darryl; aunt of Simone, Michele and Adrian and great aunt of Grace, Hope and Reishi; loving friend of extended family Peter, Tamara, Slade and Harmony and those associated with the Joyce Power Dancing School. The family would like to thank the staff at Geoffrey Cutter Centre and Dr Kevin Carter for their wonderful care of Joyce. Always loved and forever in our hearts Private Funeral Due to current Government regulations.



Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020
