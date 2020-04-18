Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce ENGLISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Isabel (KNOWLES) ENGLISH


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joyce Isabel (KNOWLES) ENGLISH Notice
ENGLISH (Knowles) Joyce Isabel. 29/04/1930-12/04/2020 Peacefully at Nazareth House. Loved and loving wife of Dick (dec); much loved mother of Richard and Anne-Marie , Kerrie and Greg Ready, Michael and friend of Elly; loving granny of Georgia and Andrew Yanner; Matthew and Sarah. Reunited with Dad and forever in our hearts Loved daughter of Fred and Jean Knowles of Scotsburn (both dec); loved sister of Bessie, Ken, Margaret and Owen (all dec). Family reunited Private Funeral (Due to Government Regulations)



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -