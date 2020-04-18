|
ENGLISH (Knowles) Joyce Isabel. 29/04/1930-12/04/2020 Peacefully at Nazareth House. Loved and loving wife of Dick (dec); much loved mother of Richard and Anne-Marie , Kerrie and Greg Ready, Michael and friend of Elly; loving granny of Georgia and Andrew Yanner; Matthew and Sarah. Reunited with Dad and forever in our hearts Loved daughter of Fred and Jean Knowles of Scotsburn (both dec); loved sister of Bessie, Ken, Margaret and Owen (all dec). Family reunited Private Funeral (Due to Government Regulations)
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020