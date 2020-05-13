Home
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
FRY (nee Wright) Joyce (Valima) On May 10th at Hamilton aged 90 years. Daughter of George and Elizabeth Wright (both dec). Youngest sister of George, Pearl, William (Bill), John (Jack), Frank, Grace, Julia (Dot), Keith, Reg, Dorothy (Dorrie), Norm and Cecil. (all dec). Loved sister in law and loved aunt to many. Beloved wife of the late Austin. Loved mother and friend of Barry; Jenny and John. Privately interred at the Glenthompson Cemetery. A public memorial service will take place when circumstances permit.



Published in The Courier on May 13, 2020
