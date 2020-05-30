|
CARGILL (Witney) Joyce Mae Roma 8-6-1930â€"24-5-2020 Passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of the staff at Bupa Ballarat. Beloved wife of Alan; dearly loved mother of Jenny and Robert Young, Sue and Ian Giles; loved grandma of Megan and Luke, Belinda and Brad; loved grandma Joyce of Marissa and Ella Moore, James, Emma and Tom McCarty and Alice, Lola and Lewis Young. Resting where no shadows fall Private Funeral (Due to current government regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020