|
|
HARDY Joshua Allan (Zoomy) 24/3/2007 -13/1/2020 Loved son of Nicole, Simon loved Joshua like one of his own. Big brother to Jaymes. Loving and protective sibling bond Kyle, Sasha, Damon, Tia, Cooper, Isaac and Charlotte. In loving memory of my son. Of all the special gifts in life however great or small To have you as my son was the greatest gift of all. A special time A special face A special son I can't replace. With aching heart I whisper low I miss you son And love you so. Loved and cherished grandson of Margaret and Laurie. "Somewhere over the rainbow, blue birds fly, birds fly over the rainbow." Joshua, we hope you found your pot of Rose Gold at the end of your rainbow. Love you to the moon and back. Grandma and Grandpa Oxox Loved nephew of Wayne and Karen and cousin of Campbell. GO CATS In accordance with Joshua's family's wishes a Private Burial was held.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 25, 2020